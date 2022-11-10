Interview with Jillian of the Sea
17 views
Dec 12, 2019Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness..Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon Interview with Jillian Sprado, ambassador to the Cetacean Nation. This discussion highlights the Power and Vital importance connected to Cetacean beings and their Preservation. Both speakers share upon their personal special connectiveness experiences with cetaceans, relative memories and more. Jillian has scribed a declaration of Sovereignty on behalf of these high conscious beings, petitioning as a needed voice for change as ambassador. She will be expanding upon these efforts, with a call to action for more to be involved. https://www.sovereignki.com/cetacean-... A beautiful album called Songs of the Humpback Whale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-7Qr... Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro credits: We Lost The Sea - A Gallant Gentleman Full version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClSWx... https://www.welostthesea.com/
Keywords
dolphinslauda leonsovereign ki
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos