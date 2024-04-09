7 Health benefits of Wheat Grass, a superfood source of antioxidants

To help you experience the full nutritional benefits of organic wheat grass, the Groovy Bee Store is offering a new, clean lot of Groovy Bee® Organic Wheat Grass Powder.
Packed with chlorophyll, antioxidants and alkaline minerals, our organic wheat grass powder is derived from freshly sprouted Triticum aestivum grass. Because the leaves are not treated with heat or any chemicals, the resulting fine powder retains all the nutrients present in wheat grass.
Shop at
GroovyBee.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.