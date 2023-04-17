After Thirty-Two Cosmetic Surgeries Seeking Perfection, Ex Trans Oli London Found Christ

Thirty-two surgeries - that’s how many operations Oli London underwent due to constantly being bullied in school for leaning toward feminine interests and being teased about his gynecomastia. Throughout his teen years and early adulthood, he began a series of cosmetic surgeries in a quest to attain perfection. Eventually, Oli transitioned to a woman, gaining praise and affirmation from social media followers and the media. However, Oli has detransitioned back to his God-given gender and is exposing how transgenders are targeting children to pursue catastrophically damaging gender treatments. He also shares why he began attending church and how the transgender movement is satanic and seeking to eradicate Christianity.







TAKEAWAYS





There is a radical push for Satanism everywhere in our culture from school curriculums to Hollywood entertainment





Kids as young as 11 years-old are receiving gender treatment and many of them without the parents’ knowledge or consent





TikTok is heavily pushing the transgender movement on young kids because communists want to destroy the nuclear family





Children and their parents are purposefully not warned about the long-term side effects of gender treatment







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Biden Mutilation Mandate Article: http://bit.ly/3KXU7RH

Hospitals Targeting Kids For Gender Transitions Article: https://bit.ly/3ZRKCYn

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Gender Madness book: https://amzn.to/3myy0rC





🔗 CONNECT WITH OLI LONDON

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3MsWRaS





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





