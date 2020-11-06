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Ignorance and the Destruction of Liberty
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12 views • November 06, 2020
Samuel Adams, Benjamin Rush, Thomas Jefferson and others warned us of the dangers of ignorance. Today, we see that playing out to the destruction of liberty in a number of big ways.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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