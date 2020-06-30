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I Take Responsibility for Nancy Pelosi Saying George Kirby
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23 views • June 30, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in which she was speaking about naming a police reform bill in honor of George Floyd by request of his brother. But in so doing, Nancy Pelosi referred to him as George Kirby.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdcyX4GwiM0
#georgekirby
#sayhisnamegeorgekirby
#istandwithgeorgekirby
#BubbaSmollett
#jussiewallace
#itakeresponsibility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdcyX4GwiM0
#georgekirby
#sayhisnamegeorgekirby
#istandwithgeorgekirby
#BubbaSmollett
#jussiewallace
#itakeresponsibility
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