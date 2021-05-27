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Human Extinction by 2026? Dr. Guy McPherson Explains How and Why…
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3355 views • May 27, 2021
Human Extinction by 2026 is real and very plausible.
Dr. Guy McPherson is an internationally recognized speaker, award-winning scientist, and the world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change leading to near-term human extinction. He is a professor emeritus at the University of Arizona.
To learn more, visit: https://guymcpherson.com
At the edge of human extinction, only love remains.
Dr. Guy McPherson is an internationally recognized speaker, award-winning scientist, and the world’s leading authority on abrupt climate change leading to near-term human extinction. He is a professor emeritus at the University of Arizona.
To learn more, visit: https://guymcpherson.com
At the edge of human extinction, only love remains.
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