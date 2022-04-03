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Iraqi Resistance Group Announces New Military Campaign Against US Forces
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Iraqi Resistance Group Announces New Military Campaign Against US Forces On April 3, Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf a new military campaign against US forces in Iraq, codenamed “al-Qa’im Operations”.In a statement, the pro-Iranian group demanded a complete withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, rejecting any attempts to justify the presence of these forces in the country. The group said that its new campaign will target the supply chain of US forces.“We call on every believer who cares Islam and the homeland to help launch military operations against American occupation convoys,” the statement reads.Ashab al-Kahf also called on Iraqi security personnel who were recently deployed in a network of posts along the supply routes of US forces not to be “tools” in the hands US allies in Iraq. The group shared a video showing some of these newly-built security posts. https://southfront.org/iraqi-resistance-group-announces-new-military-campaign-against-us-forces-videos/
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