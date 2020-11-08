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GIVING EVIDENCE TO CONGRESS MEMBER NUNES IS BEING A WHISTLEBLOWER OF PATRIOTS DENNIS MONTGOMERY [ Whistleblower Montgomery LEAKS 47 Hard Drives of CLASSIFIED INFORMATION & SURVEILLANCE to Nunes! ]
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132 views • November 08, 2020
Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery LEAKS 47 Hard Drives of CLASSIFIED INFORMATION and SURVEILLANCE to Representative Nunes! Part 2
Whistleblower Montgomery was a contractor for the CIA and NSA. He turned over 47 hard drives
Whistleblower Montgomery was a contractor for the CIA and NSA. He turned over 47 hard drives
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