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Video from rooftop shows police operation unfolding after deadly shooting at Kazan school
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50 views • May 11, 2021
The police operation at the Kazan school where a deadly shooting took place on Tuesday, was filmed from a nearby residential building.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov announced that at least seven children and one teacher were killed, while dozens of other children were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Minnikhanov said that the alleged perpetrator survived the incident and was detained by police. Minnikhanov added that the perpetrator was found to have an official gun license. No other accomplices have been identified in this early phase of the investigation.

May 12 has been officially declared a day of mourning in the Republic of Tatarstan.
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