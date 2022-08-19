The NWO & Public-Private Partnerships

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Why is Klaus Schwab so sure he will accomplish the Great Reset? How have Public/Private Partnerships enabled the UN, vaccine makers, the media, Bill Gates, the Clintons, and more steam roll the world? Do they really brag about it? Peter and Ginger Breggin, Del Bigtree, and the late Joan Veon answer these questions. Who will win? Time will tell. A construct to stop them in their tracks has been established for all Americans and the world is looking to America as the only hope. hudok.info