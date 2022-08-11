JESUS CHRIST IS OUR PERFECT HIGH PRIEST

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 5:1-11. In the old times the chief priest had to be from the family of Aaron. He was just a man like us, but he had a special place in the Hebrew’s religion. He was to be God’s agent on behalf of men and women. Once a year he went into the most holy part of the temple to meet with God on behalf of the people. He wore special clothes and followed the special rules that God gave to Aaron in the desert. He had to offer special gifts and sacrifices to God. Then God would pardon the people for what they had done wrong in the past year.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



