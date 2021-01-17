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WhistleBlower Reveals: Teachers Union President: Says, Opening Schools an Example of White Supremacy
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91 views • January 17, 2021
Scott Wilson, Pasco School District Union President in Secretly recorded ZOOM
This is what Parents are up against
Reasons for Home School
Fight for the RIGHT to home school
This is what Parents are up against
Reasons for Home School
Fight for the RIGHT to home school
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