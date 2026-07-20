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SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE [FULL] Sunday 7/19/26 • Iran War & Russia/Ukraine Escalations Ignite New World War
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WORLD CUP DISTRACTS HUMANITY AS EXPLOSIVE IRAN WAR AND RUSSIA/UKRAINE ESCALATIONS IGNITE NEW WORLD WAR – AMERICA SLEEPWALKS INTO MOST DANGEROUS CONFLICT IN HISTORY! PLUS, DEAD BODY FOUND AT HOME OF INSANE LEFTIST CONGRESSWOMAN’S CONVICTED CRIMINAL HUSBAND!

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