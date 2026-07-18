Eva Vlaardingerbroek Speaks Out

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We are now witnessing what happens when people lose faith in the legal system. So what happens when an exponentially growing cohort of awake and aware citizens recognises the law is being applied unequally? It has been demonically repurposed to function as a globalist weapon targeting freedom of speech and national sovereignty. This issue is central in today’s most heated political battle, and was recently brought directly into the halls of the European Parliament by courageous Dutch political commentator and legal scholar Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Her erudite speech has generated enormous discussion, with supporters calling it a courageous defence of free speech. The issues raised touch on something much bigger than one individual speech. They go to the heart of democracy itself.