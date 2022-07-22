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Stew Peters Show: Navy Sailor: The US Navy Shot Down TWA 800
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879 views • July 22, 2022

Before 9/11, the deadliest air disaster in the New York City area was TWA Flight 800. Flight 800 was a 747 flying from New York City to Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris. But after just a few miles in the air, Flight 800 exploded without warning. Every one of its 230 passengers and crew perished. At the time, this was huge news, understandably, and it was one of the first news stories to be part of the modern 24-hour news cycle. CNN was still in its infancy then, and their daily viewership quadrupled. The U.S. Navy’s website about the rescue effort updated throughout the day, which was unheard of for a government website back then. Yet today, in the wake of 9/11, this crash is nearly forgotten. So – is that organic loss of interest, or do people want us to forget about the whole thing? Because you see, from the beginning, and ever since, the mystery has lingered about how, exactly, Flight 800 went down. The National Transportation Safety Board investigated Flight 800’s crash for four years. It was the largest and most expensive crash investigation in U.S. history. And after four years, the NTSB concluded that, somehow, the fuel-air mixture in the plane’s fuel tank ignited and blew up, destroying the

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navyplanetwin towerstew peters9- 11twa-800
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