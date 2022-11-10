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Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-ready-to-break-out/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you details of what The LORD showed me about Him bringing a special anointing on land, buildings, houses, people, finances and more!"