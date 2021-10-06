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Attorney Tricia Lindsay | Exposing the Corruption of the Forced Vaccinations In New York!!!
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100 views • October 06, 2021
Attorney Tricia Lindsay | Exposing the Corruption of the Forced Vaccinations In New York!!!
Did you know that the Mayor of New York City was actually born with the birth name Warren Wilhelm Jr.?
Learn More About Bill DeBlasio At: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_de_Blasio
The 1st Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
How to Fight Back If Your Employer Is Mandating the COVID-19 Vaccines:
The renowned attorney Kelly Shackelford joins us to share how to fight back if your employer is mandating the COVID-19 vaccines. Matt Kline of OXIFresh.com joins us to share how to find a career if you are losing your job for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn More At:
https://tricialindsaylaw.com/
https://firstliberty.org/vaccine-protection-kit/
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/OXIFresh/
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Biography - Kelly Shackelford, Esq., is President and CEO of First Liberty Institute, the largest legal firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to protecting religious freedom for all Americans. He has served in this role since 1997, leading First Liberty’s efforts to defend religious freedom in the courts and in the public arena. Under his leadership, First Liberty’s legal team has participated in cases before the United States Supreme Court, federal courts of appeals, federal district courts and various state courts, where they have won more than 90 percent of their cases.
Step 1 - Go to https://firstliberty.org/vaccine-protection-kit/
Step 2 - See Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
Step 3 - File an exemption form with your employer (because your employer does not know that you have a religious objection)
Step 4 - Ask your employer for an accomodation
File with the Equal Opportunity Commission - File a lawsuit if your employer objects
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
574 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Did you know that the Mayor of New York City was actually born with the birth name Warren Wilhelm Jr.?
Learn More About Bill DeBlasio At: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_de_Blasio
The 1st Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
How to Fight Back If Your Employer Is Mandating the COVID-19 Vaccines:
The renowned attorney Kelly Shackelford joins us to share how to fight back if your employer is mandating the COVID-19 vaccines. Matt Kline of OXIFresh.com joins us to share how to find a career if you are losing your job for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn More At:
https://tricialindsaylaw.com/
https://firstliberty.org/vaccine-protection-kit/
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/OXIFresh/
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Biography - Kelly Shackelford, Esq., is President and CEO of First Liberty Institute, the largest legal firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to protecting religious freedom for all Americans. He has served in this role since 1997, leading First Liberty’s efforts to defend religious freedom in the courts and in the public arena. Under his leadership, First Liberty’s legal team has participated in cases before the United States Supreme Court, federal courts of appeals, federal district courts and various state courts, where they have won more than 90 percent of their cases.
Step 1 - Go to https://firstliberty.org/vaccine-protection-kit/
Step 2 - See Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
Step 3 - File an exemption form with your employer (because your employer does not know that you have a religious objection)
Step 4 - Ask your employer for an accomodation
File with the Equal Opportunity Commission - File a lawsuit if your employer objects
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
574 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
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