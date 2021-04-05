What Would Hunter Biden's Laptop Reveal About The Coming Ukraine War?

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In a shock interview over the weekend, President Biden's son, Hunter, revealed that the laptop the media assured us was "Russian disinformation" could "absolutely" be his. He also revealed weeks-long benders on crack and vodka with no sleep...and that he doesn't remember taking his laptop to be repaired. Clearly the Biden Administration is goading Ukraine to provoke a war with Russia. How are these related?