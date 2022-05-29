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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains the True Causes of Recent Unrest
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10 views • May 29, 2022
VA #69 Partnering with Creator in These Troubled Times
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At this time of great difficulty with the pandemic and the aftermath of suffering, some are asking, where has God been? What can Creator say to restore people’s faith in the divine? How can people avoid blaming themselves or one another for their lot in life, and find a way forward? What can Creator say to people who are abandoned and alone and need to connect with someone? How can people, as just one person, ever help do something to improve the world? Creator explains what it takes for people who need a miracle to summon one from the divine realm, through partnering with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description:
At this time of great difficulty with the pandemic and the aftermath of suffering, some are asking, where has God been? What can Creator say to restore people’s faith in the divine? How can people avoid blaming themselves or one another for their lot in life, and find a way forward? What can Creator say to people who are abandoned and alone and need to connect with someone? How can people, as just one person, ever help do something to improve the world? Creator explains what it takes for people who need a miracle to summon one from the divine realm, through partnering with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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