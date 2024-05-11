Veteran IDF Intelligence Officers Say the IDF Cannot Defeat Hamas Within the Next 3 Years





A quick Rafah explainer.





According to veteran IDF intelligence officers, as reported by various outlets in Hebrew Media, the Israeli military cannot defeat Hamas within the next three years. They are low on armaments, manpower and political capital.





The Rafah assault is meant to achieve two primary goals: to pressure Hamas into taking an unfavorable ceasefire deal by collectively punishing civilians, and to present an image of victory over Hamas to Israeli supporters.





Both goals are far-fetched at this time, as Hamas is still demonstrably active in northern and middle Gaza.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





Source: @gregjstoker, @MintPressNews









