When Medical Heroes Betray... Pt 1
Brachaim's
Published 17 hours ago

Dr Zelenko is considered a medical hero who saved many lives..I hope for the best for his family and I am sorry he died of cancer, however as far as for YOU - here is the warning to heed. Medical hero's who are may appear as altruistic fighters for freedom - may be betraying you. Neither be on the left, nor the right, just choose common sense.

Keywords
noahide lawscommon sensewarningdr zelenkomedical hero

