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The emergence of Direct Specialty Care
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12 views • October 15, 2021
Diana Girnita - MD, PhD, Founder of Rheumatologist On Call, and Co-Founder of Direct Specialty Care Alliance
A recent poll found 90% of employment opportunities for specialists lie in hospitals, yet only 20% of physicians wanted to work there. If possible, doctors prefer to see patients in private clinics. Why the disconnect?
Is hospital employment really that undesirable? Physicians can work easier hours in hospitals while escaping some liability and business overhead. But hospitals leave many doctors dissatisfied with limits on their discretion to practice medicine - a dynamic which affects the quality of care. Employers increasingly skip hospitals in their benefits if they can find private practices with which to directly contract, and patients are avoiding hospitals for a variety of reasons if they can find better care in independent centers. And what about the doctors?
Dr. Girnita believes specialists are ready to upgrade the medical market to one built on the above direct contracts with employers and families. At the Direct Specialty Care Alliance, she is finding great demand for her organization's guidance in educating physicians on how to restore their relationship with patients - which improves the market too around transparent pricing. Join our discussion this week on how to make healthcare more accessible and affordable via direct specialty care.
https://rheumatologistoncall.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
A recent poll found 90% of employment opportunities for specialists lie in hospitals, yet only 20% of physicians wanted to work there. If possible, doctors prefer to see patients in private clinics. Why the disconnect?
Is hospital employment really that undesirable? Physicians can work easier hours in hospitals while escaping some liability and business overhead. But hospitals leave many doctors dissatisfied with limits on their discretion to practice medicine - a dynamic which affects the quality of care. Employers increasingly skip hospitals in their benefits if they can find private practices with which to directly contract, and patients are avoiding hospitals for a variety of reasons if they can find better care in independent centers. And what about the doctors?
Dr. Girnita believes specialists are ready to upgrade the medical market to one built on the above direct contracts with employers and families. At the Direct Specialty Care Alliance, she is finding great demand for her organization's guidance in educating physicians on how to restore their relationship with patients - which improves the market too around transparent pricing. Join our discussion this week on how to make healthcare more accessible and affordable via direct specialty care.
https://rheumatologistoncall.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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