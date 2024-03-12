Dr. Jane Ruby & Robert Barnes: GOVT NOW DESTROYING HEALTHY FOOD

appearance on the Dr. Jane Ruby Show to warn Americans about the government's over reach, raiding Amish farmer Amos Miller's farm in Pennsylvania, to stop him from selling raw dairy, organic produce, and free range livestock. The PA govt has forbidden him from eating his own food! Tyranny!
Guest: Robert Barnes:
