Digital ID Coming to America: Missouri 25th State with Age Verification Law – Video #263

The worldwide digital ID agenda is accelerating ... there's the digital ID push in Britain, social media child ban in Australia and now Missouri has become the 25th US state with age verification laws. Get informed. Mass non-compliance is the key.
Shownotes:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-12-08/debates/9E01F17C-557A-4D02-8A93-B573721B8B20/DigitalID
https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/australia-social-media-ban-takes-effect-world-first-2025-12-09/
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5642237-social-media-regulation-australia/
https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/vpns/age-verification-law-to-hit-missouri-on-sunday-heres-what-you-need-to-know
https://assets.freespeechcoalition.com/documents/MO%20AV%20Rule.pdf
https://avpassociation.com/4271-2/
https://x.com/NoToDigitalID/status/1998953626060869847
https://davidicke.com/2025/12/10/despite-many-attempts-at-sabotage-were-on-this-saturday-13th-december-with-the-mass-non-compliance-protest-against-digital-id/
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.