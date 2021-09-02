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Facebook and Google Caught Using Data - Manipulating KIDS to Get Jabbed! Big Brother watching you!
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2 views • September 02, 2021
Patrick Howley broke a story this afternoon at NationalFile.com, which exposes Google and Facebook, who has used a partner to compile a report that specifically targets people to push them toward a shot (falsely referred to as a 'vaccine'), specifically using language to break through any thoughts of hesitancy.
https://rumble.com/vlyok7-facebook-google-caught-using-data-manipulating-kids-to-get-jabbed.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
https://rumble.com/vlyok7-facebook-google-caught-using-data-manipulating-kids-to-get-jabbed.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
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