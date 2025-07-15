Episode #86 - End Times, Fake Realities & The Return of the Son of Man

In this raw and unfiltered Walk & Talk, I take you into the eye of the storm. We’re living through prophecy, wars and rumours of wars, distractions engineered by design, and a collapsing system built on lies.





What you’re seeing on your screens isn’t just global tension, it’s a battle in the higher realms playing out in this 3D world. Ukraine, Gaza and now Iran. All of itーblood sacrifices to feed the entities ruling this plane. I break it down clearly: your energy is your currency… and every single institution is a scam designed to drain it.





Religion, race, the media, sportーit’s all theatre. A circus meant to keep you from doing the inner work. And while social media turns spiritual wisdom into a trend, fake influencers peddle fake health, fake consciousness, and fake self development on the back of fake food, fake money, and fake governance.





I also shine a light on the deeper game behind the figures many are still trusting: Trump, Musk, and the shadowy tech elites like Peter Thiel with the track, trace and database system of Palantir. Is it coincidence or revelation of the method that Palantir echoes the all-seeing stone from Lord of the Rings?





This episode doesn’t hold back. From the return of the Son of Man to the psyops of new variants of the Coronavirus and why you'll never see the real Epstein filesーit’s time to break the hypnosis and reclaim your power.





The solution? Know thyself. Self-judgment. Inner work. Reading books. Meditation. Fitness. Nutrition. Spend time in Nature. Self discipline.





This Walk & Talk isn’t just about surviving the end times, it’s about transcending them.





