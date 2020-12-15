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PCR Testinin Mucidi : Bu test TEŞHİS AMAÇLI DEĞİLDİR !
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28 views • December 15, 2020
Dr.Ben Tapper 'ın çarpıcı konsey konuşması :
PCR testinin geçen yıl ölen mucidi diyor ki:
Bir PCR testi ile herkes pratikte herhangi birşey için pozitif olabilir.
Bu test size hasta olduğunuzu söylemez.
Bu test hiçbir zaman teşhis amaçlı değildi.
Şu an kapımızı çalan bir tıp diktatörlüğümüz var !
Ve buna "evet" derseniz kapıdan girmesine izin vereceksiniz.
Çünkü burda ÖZRGÜRLÜĞÜMÜZ tehlikede...
CEVİRİ :
Hamit Yanık (Twitter)
https://t.co/7nuHljXzBp
PCR testinin geçen yıl ölen mucidi diyor ki:
Bir PCR testi ile herkes pratikte herhangi birşey için pozitif olabilir.
Bu test size hasta olduğunuzu söylemez.
Bu test hiçbir zaman teşhis amaçlı değildi.
Şu an kapımızı çalan bir tıp diktatörlüğümüz var !
Ve buna "evet" derseniz kapıdan girmesine izin vereceksiniz.
Çünkü burda ÖZRGÜRLÜĞÜMÜZ tehlikede...
CEVİRİ :
Hamit Yanık (Twitter)
https://t.co/7nuHljXzBp
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