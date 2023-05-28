BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy Makes an Announcement about Debt Limit Negotiations

Speaker McCarthy Makes an Announcement about Debt Limit Negotiations
Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington. Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, and much, much more.
https://www.youtube.com/live/n2fxCdkUouQ?feature=share
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.