BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy Makes an Announcement about Debt Limit Negotiations
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington. Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, and much, much more.


https://www.youtube.com/live/n2fxCdkUouQ?feature=share

Keywords
speaker mccarthybiden admin budgetdebt ceiling announcement

