Miles Guo interpretation is that it's better for fellow fighters to invest in A10 as early as possible, otherwise their interests will be eaten up by major shareholders
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p28x6w2d781

2023.02.20 Miles Guo interpretation is that it's better for fellow fighters to invest in A10 as early as possible, otherwise their interests will be eaten up by major shareholders.

郭先生解读，战友们投资A10是越早越好，晚了利益就会被大股东给吃掉了。



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
