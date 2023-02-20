https://gettr.com/post/p28x6w2d781
2023.02.20 Miles Guo interpretation is that it's better for fellow fighters to invest in A10 as early as possible, otherwise their interests will be eaten up by major shareholders.
郭先生解读，战友们投资A10是越早越好，晚了利益就会被大股东给吃掉了。
