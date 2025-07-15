BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mercator vs the Jesuits: The Lequios Were Filipino, Not Japanese | The Smoking Quill
47 views • 1 day ago

In 1538, Gerardus Mercator published a world map that preserved one of the last cartographic witnesses to an ancient truth—labeling the Lequii Populi at 10°N, right in the Philippines, not Japan or Ryukyu. This episode of The Smoking Quill exposes how Jesuit and colonial manipulation led to centuries of geographic confusion, wrongly relocating the Lequios and Zipangu to Japan. But Mercator’s early maps, along with Ptolemy’s Barusse and Basacata Isles, all point to the Philippines as the ancient Isles of Gold, Aurea Chersonesus.


From Barbosa’s 1516 identification of the Lequios in Luzon, to Mercator’s correction of Ptolemaic errors in 1569, we trace a clear cartographic trail to Luzon, Mindanao, and Palawan as the real ancient lands of gold—Chryse, Barusse, and Basacata.


🗺️ This isn’t theory—it’s documented truth. And even as Mercator eventually bowed to colonial pressure, his maps preserve the original memory. The truth was never erased. Just buried.


🔔 Subscribe and explore the maps they want you to forget.

🌐 Full library: https://www.thegodculturephilippines.com

📖 Read our blog: "175 Leagues to Luzon"

👥 Join us at https://www.thegodculture.org — because YouTube refuses to notify subscribers.


