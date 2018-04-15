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4/15/18 #PATRIOTSDAY: The Shot Heard Round the World! #2ndAmRev #WWG1WGA
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18 views • January 03, 2021
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4/15/18 On April 19, 1775, Paul Revere road at midnight with Samuel Prescott to warn the Minute Men in Lexington of the arrival of hundreds of British soldiers approaching from Boston to seize the arsenal in Concord, Massachusetts. While Paul Revere was detained by the British before reaching Lexington when the riders were stopped and questioned, Samuel Beckett was able to make it to Lexington to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the approaching British army. We are in the middle of the 2nd American Revolution, freedom lovers! Exercise your hard won rights this Patriot's Day and join the fight by running for office while there is still time to get on the ballot!
Thanks to all of the incredible people who support this channel with amazing comments, incredible insights, much welcomed-prayers and financial contributions! Your earnest support makes this labor of love such an honor and a true pleasure!
For the elementary school version of the founding of our Republic, check out my blog with Fair use of School House Rock Animation:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/wwg1wga-happy-patriot-s-day-freedom-lovers-usa-patriotsday
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Thank you so much for your generous support!!
4/15/18 On April 19, 1775, Paul Revere road at midnight with Samuel Prescott to warn the Minute Men in Lexington of the arrival of hundreds of British soldiers approaching from Boston to seize the arsenal in Concord, Massachusetts. While Paul Revere was detained by the British before reaching Lexington when the riders were stopped and questioned, Samuel Beckett was able to make it to Lexington to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the approaching British army. We are in the middle of the 2nd American Revolution, freedom lovers! Exercise your hard won rights this Patriot's Day and join the fight by running for office while there is still time to get on the ballot!
Thanks to all of the incredible people who support this channel with amazing comments, incredible insights, much welcomed-prayers and financial contributions! Your earnest support makes this labor of love such an honor and a true pleasure!
For the elementary school version of the founding of our Republic, check out my blog with Fair use of School House Rock Animation:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/wwg1wga-happy-patriot-s-day-freedom-lovers-usa-patriotsday
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you so much for your generous support!!
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