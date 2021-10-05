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Torah Portion B'reisheet 2021 Pt 1 of 2
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16 views • October 05, 2021
Today, we will join Pastor Troy along with one of our Ministry Partners Trish Riddick. They will be teaching part 1 of two parts from this weeks Torah Portion titled B'reisheet. In part one, Pastor and Trish will show us Yeshua in each Hebrew letter of the title B'reisheet. They will also be sharing revelations from this Torah portion on four different levels. These levels are called peshat, remez, derash and sod level.
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