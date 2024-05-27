On Palestine And The Worthlessness Of The Western Liberal (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-

https://youtu.be/XXv8XteCRZ8?si=o3i0-mPIJ3Domm-p

3 Mar 2024 JOHNSTONE radio

There's an infuriatingly common type of liberal who purports to oppose Israel's actions in Gaza while also saying they support "Israel's right to exist", as though Israel's existence is somehow separable from its genocidal murderousness.





Reading by Tim Foley.





Article with supporting links:

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/on-palestine-and-the-worthlessness







Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my Substack at caitlinjohnst.one for email updates on all my new stuff.



