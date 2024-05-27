On Palestine And The Worthlessness Of The Western Liberal (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-
3 Mar 2024
There's an infuriatingly common type of liberal who purports to oppose Israel's actions in Gaza while also saying they support "Israel's right to exist", as though Israel's existence is somehow separable from its genocidal murderousness.
