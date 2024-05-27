Create New Account
On Palestine And The Worthlessness Of The Western Liberal (mirrored)
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-

https://youtu.be/XXv8XteCRZ8?si=o3i0-mPIJ3Domm-p

3 Mar 2024 JOHNSTONE radio

There's an infuriatingly common type of liberal who purports to oppose Israel's actions in Gaza while also saying they support "Israel's right to exist", as though Israel's existence is somehow separable from its genocidal murderousness.


Reading by Tim Foley.


Article with supporting links: 

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/on-palestine-and-the-worthlessness


Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my Substack at caitlinjohnst.one for email updates on all my new stuff.


liberalsjerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

