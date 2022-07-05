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FLIPPIN-N-WHPPIN Part 1
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
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48 views • July 05, 2022

When the Lord Jesus commands us not to make his Father’s house, or church building, or foyer, or auditorium, or fellowship hall, or parking lot, a store - it will be the devil’s boys who are sure to do it.

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete

PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/

Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete

Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1

Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)

Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/

Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/

Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w

Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html

Keywords
churchsellingchristian businessdovestemple cleansingwhip money changershouse of merchandise
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