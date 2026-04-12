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🚨CENTCOM Threat For Tomorrow, 10am ET & video: Iran Dep Speaker of Parliament, on control of the Strait of Hormuz - Haji Babaei
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Haji Babaei, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, on control of the Strait of Hormuz:

"If they had realized we would achieve such a position and take control of the Strait of Hormuz, perhaps they would have been more cautious in going to war with us."

Now not only are we not sanctioned, but any country we want can be sanctioned: America is sanctioned, the regime is sanctioned."

Adding: Report: Iran says if Trump moves against Strait of Hormuz, he will also lose Bab El-Mandeb Strait

Adding:  from US Central Command - US CENTCOM

BREAKING: The United States will blockade all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports beginning tomorrow, April 13 at 10am ET per CENTCOM.

🔸 Applies to vessels of ALL nations, including China, Russia, India

🔸 Covers all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

🔸 CENTCOM says it will not impede transit through Hormuz to non-Iranian ports

🔸 Mariners ordered to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on channel 16

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2043432050921718194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adding:

Military ships approaching Hormuz Strait ‘a violation of ceasefire’, IRGC warns  

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warns that any attempt by military vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be deemed a violation of the two-week ceasefire with the United States.

IRGC: Any wrong move will turn Strait of Hormuz into ‘deadly whirlpool’ for enemies 

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the United States and its allies against any miscalculation in the Persian Gulf, as US President Donald Trump renewed his threats against the Strait of Hormuz.

(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/12/766722/IRGC-Any-wrong-move-will-turn-Strait-of-Hormuz-into-deadly-whirlpool-for-enemies)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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