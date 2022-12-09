Fighting Back Against the Great Reset and Agenda 2030

In this interview with TNA’s Bill Jasper in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, founder and president of the American Policy Center and John Birch Society council member Tom DeWeese explains how the international policies of the Great Reset and Agenda 2030 are being put in place locally by an army of NGOs with tens of billions of dollars at their disposal.





He describes how they utilize that money to influence local officials — city council members, county supervisors, etc. — and how they offer a packaged, “ready-to-go” plan to make it easy to implement. This influence can be countered, however, by local activists turning their communities into “Freedom Pods” — permanent infrastructures dedicated to research, advocacy, and being involved at all times to be ready to fight new policies.





DeWeese talks about how this is done, and gives examples of how it has been used very successfully across the Midwest regarding carbon-capture pipelines.





