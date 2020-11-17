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Dominion Deception: Will Trump Expose Cyber Vote-Theft Crime Cabal?
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7 views • November 17, 2020
Nov 16, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the MOAB of election fraud being alleged by President Trump’s all star legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani and General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, involving the Soros-affiliated made-to-cheat, Dominion voting system. We also detail the aftermath of the team’s coverage at the “Stop the Steal” rally, including the debut of the original Antifa-flag with the Star of Remphan. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/16/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dominion-deception-will-trump-expose-cyber-vote-theft-crime-cabal
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the MOAB of election fraud being alleged by President Trump’s all star legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani and General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, involving the Soros-affiliated made-to-cheat, Dominion voting system. We also detail the aftermath of the team’s coverage at the “Stop the Steal” rally, including the debut of the original Antifa-flag with the Star of Remphan. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/16/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dominion-deception-will-trump-expose-cyber-vote-theft-crime-cabal
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