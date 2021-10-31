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THE WRITING ON THE WALL
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10 views • October 31, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 5:1-31. Nebuchadnezzar had died. Belshazzar was the king. The writer says that Nebuchadnezzar was the father of Belshazzar. Nebuchadnezzar may have been the grandfather of Belshazzar. Sometimes they used the word father in this way. Belshazzar had a party with more than 1000 guests. This was a strange thing to do. The army from Media and Persia was surrounding the city (Daniel 5:30) and they were trying to attack it. The city had thick walls and a river round it. So perhaps Belshazzar thought that he was safe.
Belshazzar and his guests got very drunk. Then Belshazzar did a foolish thing. He decided to drink from the gold and silver cups that belonged to God. Nebuchadnezzar had brought these cups from God’s house in Jerusalem (Daniel 1:2). He had kept them safe, but Belshazzar wanted to use them for his party. He did not care about the real God. He and his guests drank wine from God’s special cups. Then they gave honour to false gods.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Belshazzar and his guests got very drunk. Then Belshazzar did a foolish thing. He decided to drink from the gold and silver cups that belonged to God. Nebuchadnezzar had brought these cups from God’s house in Jerusalem (Daniel 1:2). He had kept them safe, but Belshazzar wanted to use them for his party. He did not care about the real God. He and his guests drank wine from God’s special cups. Then they gave honour to false gods.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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