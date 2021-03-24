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Drill for sale - Boulder Colorado - Total BS - Not Buying It
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462 views • March 24, 2021
Do you really trust anything that the government, law enforcement or the media says?
We've seen all of this before .. even to the extent that they scrubbed the alleged shooters Social media accounts.
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We've seen all of this before .. even to the extent that they scrubbed the alleged shooters Social media accounts.
This Channel is banned throughout the EU, Aus. and Canada and New Zealand
please also follow me at ALTERNATE video platforms.
BitChute .. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
BitTube.tv https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
UGET .. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WardoRants
Freedom Social .. https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
Social Media Sites
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
MiWe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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