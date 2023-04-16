Political Polarities & Divisions of Liberty with Cory Endrulat | Dissolving The Divide 17

One of the more touchy & tricky topics we have to cover in this series quite thoroughly and Cory did a great job with breaking the ice. It's easier said than done with bridging gaps that have been around for a while and most likely have widened over time.. Cory goes over many great points to consider regarding the whole concept & history of government, which paint's a peculiar picture of what the population is actually voting for in political elections.. This is something many do not want to see or hear, much less change their lives about, yet when one does, something empowering takes place within that individual.. With his new initiative, Cory is challenging people to ponder the question: to vote or not to vote? Last year Cory co-hosted a monumental online summit that featured over 50 speakers, researchers, authors, wellness coaches, etc, including Leslie & I. The main theme is how to end slavery while evoking true freedom- something we haven't experienced under any form of government in the history of its existence.. nita.one/summit Cory's Links & Works: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth He wanted us to share this short reading as well, which is relevant to our chat. The Superiority of Moral Power over Political Power: http://www.adinballou.org/moralpower.shtml Cory and Leslie can also be found on the one https://onegreatworknetwork.com/ All 3 of us are on the lovely website from our friends at Luvalution: https://www.luvalution.net/learn Alivethrive.life linktree.com/derekbartolacelli contact us if you would like to be a guest or have any suggestions Thank you for watching

