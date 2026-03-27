💥Hezbollah: Islamic Resistance operation targeting an Israeli army Merkava tank in the town of Deir Siryan, southern Lebanon, using a guided missile

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💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah: Footage of an Islamic Resistance operation targeting an Israeli army Merkava tank in the town of Deir Siryan, southern Lebanon, using a guided missile.
Adding about an X post today from Iran:
IRGC Air Force Commander Seyed Majid Moosavi:
"You tested us once before; the world saw again that you yourselves started playing with fire and attacking infrastructure. This time, the equation will no longer be an eye for an eye; wait and see."
He then addressed workers directly: employees of industrial companies associated with the U.S. or Israel should immediately evacuate their workplaces.
Adding description from: 💥Satellite imagery confirms three U.S. KC-135 tanker aircraft destroyed or severely damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.