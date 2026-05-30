⚠️Hezbollah's friendly public service announcement for the terrorist entity

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⚠️🇮🇱 Hezbollah (Lebanon) released a friendly public service announcement for the terrorist entity.
Adding:
💥🇺🇸🇰🇼 Iran's ballistic missile hit a US air base in Kuwait for the first time, according to Bloomberg. The target was Ali Al-Salem Air Base, used by the US Air Force.
On May 30, Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted the missile, but debris struck the base. Two MQ-9 Reaper drones worth up to $30 million each were damaged, and several US troops sustained minor injuries.
US command has not officially commented.