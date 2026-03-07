© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
C-RAM activity over Baghdad's "Green Zone"
Kinda reminds me of 'The War of the Worlds' movie - alien invasion ; ) Cynthia
More about C-RAM from AI description:
The Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system is a land-based, rapid-fire defense system designed to detect, track, and destroy incoming projectiles (rockets, mortars, drones) in the air using a 20mm M61A1 Gatling gun. Operating at ~4,500 rounds per minute, it protects bases with an effective range of over 2,000 meters