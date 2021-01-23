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Yep, Lots To Say About What Dems (Party & Voters) Are Doing - Painfully Obvious, Morally Repugnant (MIRRORED)
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202 views • January 23, 2021
Yep, Lots To Say About What Dems (Party & Voters) Are Doing - Painfully Obvious, Morally Repugnant (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/o9cmxzH8RwI
Democrats need to learn the truth about their own party, but, my knowing them well, they can't handle the truth. They just want to continue to bathe in the warm comfort the lies provide.
After thinking about it, I won't be providing links. I apologize. Links are what YouTube uses to delete videos, and channels. You can access the articles and videos by searching their titles.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.thedailybeast.com/after-the-capitol-riots-can-us-spy-agencies-stop-white-terror
https://www.thedailybeast.com/biden-taps-a-war-on-terror-veteran-to-stop-white-supremacists
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/o9cmxzH8RwI
Democrats need to learn the truth about their own party, but, my knowing them well, they can't handle the truth. They just want to continue to bathe in the warm comfort the lies provide.
After thinking about it, I won't be providing links. I apologize. Links are what YouTube uses to delete videos, and channels. You can access the articles and videos by searching their titles.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.thedailybeast.com/after-the-capitol-riots-can-us-spy-agencies-stop-white-terror
https://www.thedailybeast.com/biden-taps-a-war-on-terror-veteran-to-stop-white-supremacists
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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