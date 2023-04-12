Apocalypse Watch E101: Bud Light, Doug Mackey, I Wanna be a Meme Lord

Johnny Watcher is joined by Keghead and Crazy Dave unraveling the mystery of why Bud Light decided to insult its customer base. The repercussions of the Doug Mackey verdict. Johnny studies to be a meme lord when he grows up.
