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Pfizer and Moderna Not Being Transparent about Vax Risks
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32 views • February 26, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone discusses how Pfizer and Moderna are not being transparent about the Covid vaccine risks, injuries, and adverse events. Will this be recognized as fraud, as it should be? Will big pharma stocks crash as people realize their culpability in one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history?
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