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MAX SPIERS INTERVIEW - Super Soldier - Was Killed For Saying These Things - High Level ET Corruption & Decimation of The HUMAN HEART {MIRROR}
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1240 views • September 09, 2020
Max Spiers returns to the Bases Project with this first section recorded in March/2016 in Wiltshire. Here he discusses with Miles Johnston of the Bases project, The Attack on the Human Heart.
This is now under the "British Post Disclosure" world, now that the British have declared UFOs are Real, we are governed by nonhuman or 'off world elements'.
Part of this ET control is to attack the creativity of the human beings, destroy their respected establishments, even to the extent of British Royals being a patsy, that is, they like many others, are expendable.
"Max Spiers Going Solo" refers to Max now appearing in various conferences (Warsaw, Poland April 22nd 2016), and other outlets on his own.
He was killed on July 16th in Warsaw. This is under investigation by UK Police, Interpol and the Polish authorities.
This was to be the final Bases 59 interview with Max, and his final interview in the UK. He was in Warsaw a few weeks later and mysteriously died.
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Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
This is now under the "British Post Disclosure" world, now that the British have declared UFOs are Real, we are governed by nonhuman or 'off world elements'.
Part of this ET control is to attack the creativity of the human beings, destroy their respected establishments, even to the extent of British Royals being a patsy, that is, they like many others, are expendable.
"Max Spiers Going Solo" refers to Max now appearing in various conferences (Warsaw, Poland April 22nd 2016), and other outlets on his own.
He was killed on July 16th in Warsaw. This is under investigation by UK Police, Interpol and the Polish authorities.
This was to be the final Bases 59 interview with Max, and his final interview in the UK. He was in Warsaw a few weeks later and mysteriously died.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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