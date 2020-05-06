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Division in the SDA Church
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44 views • May 06, 2020
Ellen G. White, founder and official “prophet” of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, wrote "The Great Controversy” which, among other things, demonized the Catholic Church as the Whore of Babylon and linked the number of the Beast (666) with the Pope. Ironically, the church condemns Catholics for putting more faith in the Pope than in Jesus, when they do the same thing with Ellen White.
Most people are unaware of a raging controversy within the SDAs, regarding a deliberate cover-up for a false prediction about Jesus coming back to Earth in the 1840’s. It was made by a prominent Baptist minister, George Miller. This tendency to play with numbers to predict dates for the return of Jesus is happening everywhere today; but it was a relatively new thing back in the 1840s, and it attracted a lot of attention.
Sadly, very few religious people are willing to admit to making mistakes. The truth is not half as important to most religious leaders as is their reputation and popularity. This video explores the tendency for religious people of all persuasions, to cling to false doctrines and biases in order to maintain church attendance. Do you have what it takes to be different?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
All music after the 2 minute 10 seconds mark is by Jorge Trevilla https://www.youtube.com/user/jorgetre...
01. Kenneth Copeland 2011 by Kenneth Copeland Ministries
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. "Osteen preaching at Lakewood Church on July 17, 2016." by Robert M Worsham
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. "Joyce meyer at hillsong conference kiev 2007 Oct04" by Latreia
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. 15-112 Term Project: 3D Maze by Jake Bahr
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
05. Massive Explosion - Black and Green Background by Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
06. animated-tooth-image-0039 http://www.animatedimages.org/data/me...
07. dalai lama by Christopher Michel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Palm Sunday 05 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Most people are unaware of a raging controversy within the SDAs, regarding a deliberate cover-up for a false prediction about Jesus coming back to Earth in the 1840’s. It was made by a prominent Baptist minister, George Miller. This tendency to play with numbers to predict dates for the return of Jesus is happening everywhere today; but it was a relatively new thing back in the 1840s, and it attracted a lot of attention.
Sadly, very few religious people are willing to admit to making mistakes. The truth is not half as important to most religious leaders as is their reputation and popularity. This video explores the tendency for religious people of all persuasions, to cling to false doctrines and biases in order to maintain church attendance. Do you have what it takes to be different?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
All music after the 2 minute 10 seconds mark is by Jorge Trevilla https://www.youtube.com/user/jorgetre...
01. Kenneth Copeland 2011 by Kenneth Copeland Ministries
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. "Osteen preaching at Lakewood Church on July 17, 2016." by Robert M Worsham
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. "Joyce meyer at hillsong conference kiev 2007 Oct04" by Latreia
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. 15-112 Term Project: 3D Maze by Jake Bahr
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
05. Massive Explosion - Black and Green Background by Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
06. animated-tooth-image-0039 http://www.animatedimages.org/data/me...
07. dalai lama by Christopher Michel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Palm Sunday 05 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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