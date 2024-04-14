Vitamin B17: The vitamin you are NOT ALLOWED to take...

Also known as Amygdalin or Laetrile, this is a controversial compound that occurs naturally in nature in the bitter seeds of apricots, apples, and peaches. It's well worth the attention of Biohackers with a little higher risk tolerance and those who have cancer.

You've probably never heard of Vitamin B17. If you're some shade of "conspiracy theorist" who thinks that the FDA is at least a little evil you'll probably want to try it, if you think the FDA is a perfectly benign agency acting only for the good of the public, you'll want to pass on Vitamin B17.





https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/1366-vitamin-b17

2:23 A very personal anecdote

5:00 A Dubious Contraceptive Method

8:36 Herbal Birth Control

11:55 A Less Dubious Cancer Cure

13:26 History

15:21 The Science

17:30 Cyanide Poisoning?

19:46 The "War on Cancer"

22:08 Anecdotal Evidence

23:33 Apricot Seeds

24:33 Food Sources

25:18 A Riskier Biohack?





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





