Homer Simpson - Peace and Chicken

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Homer Simpson: Celebrate your commonality. Some of us don't eat pork. Some of us don't eat shellfish. But all of us love chicken.
Random Muslim Guy: You can simmer it in a tagine!
Random Jewish Guy: In a soup, you can boil it!
Homer Simpson: Spread the word, PEACE and CHICKEN!
The Crowd: Goes wild... PEACE and CHICKEN!
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer:
Under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.